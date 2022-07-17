Jefferies Financial Group Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $150.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.13% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $91.95 on Friday. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.