Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Lowered to $4.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (down previously from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

Insider Activity at Tilray

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 138,406 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

