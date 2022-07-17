Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $61.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $622.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. Analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

