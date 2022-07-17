Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$136.00

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$136.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 1.7 %

BRP stock opened at C$85.35 on Thursday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$95.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 12.109999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.89%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.