iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$85.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$61.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$63.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$58.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.25.

Insider Activity

About iA Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.03, for a total transaction of C$65,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,750,557.50.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

