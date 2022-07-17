Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $3.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $93.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 7,437.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.