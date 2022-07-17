Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.40.

Shares of CPX opened at C$46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$46.60.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$806,840. In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

