Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives $6.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

RLLMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Real Matters Price Performance

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

