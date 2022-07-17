TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.50. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTI. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 5.7 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

