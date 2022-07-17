IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.19.

NYSE IQV opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

