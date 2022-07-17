IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.19.
IQVIA Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE IQV opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
