Analysts Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) PT at $119.00

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $42,937.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,973,569.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,184,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,248,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $42,937.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 176,633 shares of company stock valued at $13,833,272 and sold 115,647 shares valued at $11,341,352. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,744,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

