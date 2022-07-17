Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $6.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management
In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.94.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
Further Reading
