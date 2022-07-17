UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading 3.5% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $527.00 and last traded at $519.99. 20,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,403,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.43.

The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.95.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.