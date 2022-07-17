Brokerages Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) PT at $12.72

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the first quarter worth about $15,611,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Traeger by 1,187.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 1,005,269 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the first quarter worth about $5,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Traeger by 27.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 574,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Traeger by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after buying an additional 508,446 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOK opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $469.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Traeger has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

