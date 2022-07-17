Analysts Set Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target at $21.60

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.00) to €18.50 ($18.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 54.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Stellantis by 44.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,132,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 959,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

