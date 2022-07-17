Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $18.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.

UTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

