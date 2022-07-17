Head to Head Survey: ironSource (NYSE:IS) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) and ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -4.82% N/A -11.73% ironSource 10.16% 10.11% 7.77%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A ironSource 0 3 13 0 2.81

This is a summary of recent ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and ironSource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ironSource has a consensus price target of $9.14, indicating a potential upside of 161.91%. Given ironSource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ironSource is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and ironSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $272.15 million 0.01 -$13.88 million ($2.86) -0.11 ironSource $553.47 million 6.39 $59.82 million $0.06 58.18

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ironSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ironSource beats CooTek (Cayman) on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources. In addition, it provides casual games, including simulation games, such as Farm Hero and Idle Land King Tycoon; puzzle games comprising Hi Hamster; and educational games, such as Puzzle No. 1 and Idiom Hero. Further, the company offers fitness applications comprising Walk Walk; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. It distributes its products and acquires users primarily through user downloads from digital distribution platforms and pre-installations on mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ironSource

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.