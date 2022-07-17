RLI (NYSE:RLI) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Critical Survey

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RLI and Greenlight Capital Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $1.18 billion 4.33 $279.35 million $5.56 20.26 Greenlight Capital Re $588.55 million 0.41 $17.58 million $0.14 50.72

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re. RLI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlight Capital Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RLI has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.2% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 21.98% 16.65% 4.61% Greenlight Capital Re 0.94% 1.15% 0.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RLI and Greenlight Capital Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 2 3 0 2.60 Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLI presently has a consensus price target of $121.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.66%. Given RLI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RLI is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Summary

RLI beats Greenlight Capital Re on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. It also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. This segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and coverages, employment practice liability, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium to large-sized businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, carrier partners, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

