Financial Contrast: Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) & Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astra Space and Global Business Travel Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$257.78 million ($1.06) -1.26 Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Astra Space has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Astra Space and Global Business Travel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Astra Space currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.13%. Global Business Travel Group has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.04%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Global Business Travel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Astra Space shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Astra Space on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

