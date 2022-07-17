Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) & Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Critical Contrast

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hudson Capital and Bowman Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.07%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group 0.41% 2.66% 1.55%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Hudson Capital and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Capital and Bowman Consulting Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Capital N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 0.95 $300,000.00 $0.02 541.77

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Hudson Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

