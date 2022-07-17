Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) vs. ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Financial Review

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -91.51% -33.94% -23.59% Nemaura Medical N/A -401.85% -47.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 18.53 -$14.41 million ($0.71) -17.94 Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 85.80 -$13.89 million ($0.59) -3.02

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Nemaura Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.74%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 574.16%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Risk and Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite. It has license and collaboration agreements with Boston Scientific Corporation, The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

