Head-To-Head Comparison: Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) versus AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson Technologies and AerSale’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $192.75 million 1.80 $32.26 million $1.34 5.75 AerSale $340.44 million 2.43 $36.12 million $0.87 18.38

AerSale has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Technologies. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AerSale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

62.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of AerSale shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hudson Technologies and AerSale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 AerSale 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.69%. Given Hudson Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than AerSale.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and AerSale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 25.85% 86.75% 29.58% AerSale 10.70% 13.46% 11.65%

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerSale has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats AerSale on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service for facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems applications; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment also provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.