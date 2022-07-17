The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($37.00) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UTDI. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

United Internet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €26.31 ($26.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. United Internet has a 52-week low of €25.86 ($25.86) and a 52-week high of €37.67 ($37.67). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.11.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

