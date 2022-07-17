Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) versus Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Critical Survey

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -3.13% -3.41% -1.66% Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $832.83 million 0.93 -$31.32 million ($0.09) -30.55 Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Coeur Mining and Austin Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Austin Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coeur Mining and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 2 3 0 2.60 Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus target price of $6.30, indicating a potential upside of 129.09%. Austin Gold has a consensus target price of 5.25, indicating a potential upside of 224.68%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Summary

Austin Gold beats Coeur Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. In addition, the company owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013.Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration of mineral property interests in Nevada. Its principal property the Kelly Creek Project comprises options and leases covering 136.8 km2 consisting of a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. The company's other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 323 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 25.9 km2 located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 km2 located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 km2 in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

