SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 24,293 shares.The stock last traded at $6.73 and had previously closed at $6.41.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 12.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,400,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

