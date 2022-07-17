Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Up to $22.24

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.24, but opened at $23.08. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 11,233 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSH. Barclays increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares in the company, valued at $33,346,789.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at $38,070,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,346,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,368 shares of company stock worth $8,098,050. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,141,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

