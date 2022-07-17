Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $11.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

