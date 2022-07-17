Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $17.75

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $17.30. Plug Power shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 521,043 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after acquiring an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.