ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.72. ProFrac shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 3,264 shares traded.

PFHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

