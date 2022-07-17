Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $19.86

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.86, but opened at $19.26. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 59,389 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $6,498,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,188,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

