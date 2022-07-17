Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $17.08

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $16.30. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 32,065 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,593 shares of company stock worth $449,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

