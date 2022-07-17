Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $17.08

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2022

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BEGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $16.30. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 32,065 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,593 shares of company stock worth $449,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.