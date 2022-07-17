Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Gap Down to $71.14

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.14, but opened at $69.58. Invesco Solar ETF shares last traded at $65.99, with a volume of 33,677 shares.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

