UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €121.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRN. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($130.00) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($92.00) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($115.00) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €76.40 ($76.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €79.16 and a 200-day moving average of €80.85. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($99.60).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.