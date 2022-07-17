Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €195.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($195.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($194.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($185.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($174.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

HNR1 stock opened at €136.95 ($136.95) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($116.37). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €152.74.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

