GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:G1A opened at €33.45 ($33.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.97 ($31.97) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($48.55). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

