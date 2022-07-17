Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $13.55

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $14.08. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 2,755 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Insider Activity

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $42,239.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,228.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $335,806.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,539,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,156,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $42,239.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 716,422 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,228.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,515 shares of company stock worth $2,150,075. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.