Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Drops By 32.0%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $131,000.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOD opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.50.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.