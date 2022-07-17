Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Drops By 32.0%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $131,000.
Shares of NYSE AOD opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.50.
