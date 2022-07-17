Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Decreases By 31.8%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Glucose Health Trading Down 11.5 %
GLUC opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Glucose Health has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.25.
Glucose Health Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glucose Health (GLUC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.