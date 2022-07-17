Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Decreases By 31.8%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health Trading Down 11.5 %

GLUC opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Glucose Health has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.25.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

