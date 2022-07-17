SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,900 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 655,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

SeaSpine Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.42. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in SeaSpine by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 602,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPNE. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

