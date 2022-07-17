Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Drops By 31.3%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DNA Brands Price Performance

Shares of DNAX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. DNA Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

