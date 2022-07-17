Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Drops By 31.3%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DNA Brands Price Performance
Shares of DNAX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. DNA Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.37.
DNA Brands Company Profile
