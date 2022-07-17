Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) versus InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) Critical Survey

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 115.49% 2.63% 1.91% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -278.07% -0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Associated Capital Group and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.16%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Associated Capital Group and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $20.92 million 39.93 $59.20 million $1.11 34.14 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

Associated Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

