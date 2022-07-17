FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.06.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

