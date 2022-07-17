Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLMMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Filo Mining stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

