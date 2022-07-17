Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $9.04.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.

In other news, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at $77,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,696.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,583,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,957.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at $77,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 170,463 shares of company stock valued at $814,367. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth $52,000. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 102,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

