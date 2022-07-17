JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target to GBX 42

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut EnQuest from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th.

EnQuest Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

