Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NEON opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.40. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

