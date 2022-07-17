ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in ENGlobal Co. ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. First National Trust Co owned about 0.06% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

