ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Up 3.4 %
ENGlobal stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENGlobal (ENG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.