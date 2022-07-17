UBS Group Downgrades Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVKIF. Barclays downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($26.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

