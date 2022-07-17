EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EFG International Stock Performance

EFGXY opened at 7.33 on Wednesday. EFG International has a 52-week low of 7.33 and a 52-week high of 7.33.

About EFG International

EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services. It offers investment solutions, including discretionary mandates, structured products, trading services, and Islamic solutions; wealth and trust services; credit and financing services, such as property and investment finance; and eBanking services, including mobile banking and security services.

