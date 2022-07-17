Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.15 ($1.15) to €1.20 ($1.20) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and to €1.60 ($1.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGFEY opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Investment Property, and Other segments.

